331 Senior Civil Servants Promoted In Federal Civil Service

No fewer than 331 senior civil servants have been promoted within the federal civil service following the conclusion of the 2024 promotion and evaluation process.

The promoted officers were among 697 candidates who participated in the oral interview conducted on November 4, 2024.

The promotion exercise, organized by the Federal Civil Service Commission, targeted officers on Grade Levels 14, 15, and 16.

The promotion exercise began in May 2024, when the commission issued a notice for the annual promotion and evaluation process. Written examinations, known as the “local leg,” were held between August 12 and August 17, 2024.

On October 11, 2024, shortlisted candidates were invited for an oral interview, with an additional list released on October 21, 2024.

The final list of those promoted was detailed in a memo signed by the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa.

“Sequel to the conduct of the Year 2024 Directorate Level Promotion/Evaluation Exercise, the Federal Civil Service Commission has approved the promotion of the following officers in the Federal Civil Service from Salary Grade Levels 14 to 15, 15 to 16, and 16 to 17, respectively, with effect from January 1, 2024,” the memo stated.

According to Punch, out of the 697 candidates who attended the oral interview, only 331 were successfully promoted.

The promotions, effective from January 1, 2024, are expected to motivate senior civil servants to improve service delivery and efficiency within the federal civil service.