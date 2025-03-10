FG Extends Civil Service Recruitment Deadline To March 17

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for applications into the Federal Civil Service to March 17, 2025, following widespread complaints about portal access issues.

Naija News reports that the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) had initially announced the recruitment exercise on January 27, 2025, offering over 70 positions across various ministries, departments, and agencies.

However, technical difficulties encountered by many applicants sparked calls for an extension, prompting the government’s decision.

FCSC spokesperson, Hassan Taiwo, acknowledged that some applicants faced technical difficulties, but maintained that others were able to register successfully.

In a notice published in two national dailies and shared by Taiwo on Monday, the commission confirmed that the new March 17 deadline now supersedes the initial March 10 deadline.

“The Federal Civil Service Commission has extended the closing date for receiving applications for various vacancies in the Federal Civil Service to Monday, March 17, 2025, to allow more eligible candidates to participate in the exercise,” the announcement read.

Official Update On Application Process

The FCSC clarified that this new deadline overrides the initial advertisement published on January 27, 2025, in some national newspapers and on the FCSC website.

“The updated information is now available on the FCSC website and in The Sun and The Nation newspapers of Monday, March 10, 2025, including Daily Trust of Tuesday, March 11, 2025,” the statement added.

Encouraging eligible Nigerians to seize the opportunity, the commission reassured applicants of a transparent, merit-driven recruitment process.

“Qualified Nigerians are urged to take advantage of this extension and apply for the available vacancies. The Commission assures applicants of a merit-driven and transparent recruitment process,” it concluded.