Our Goal Is To Improve Healthy Population, Protect Vulnerable – FG

The federal government has said its goal is to improve a healthy population and protect the finances of the vulnerable through its programmes and policies.

The Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Muhammadu Ali Pate, said the administration of President Bola Tinubu is also committed to maintaining industrial peace and harmony in the health sector.

Professor Ali Pate stated at the 65th National Council of Health opening ceremony in Maiduguri Borno State, held at the Mohammad Indimi Centre for Distance Learning, University of Maiduguri, Borno.

The event with the theme ‘Accelerating Pathways To Universal Health Coverage: Strategies For 2030 Success’ attracted commissioners of health from the 36 states, top management staff of the Ministry, Development Partners and Civil Society organizations.

Highlighting achievements in the health sector under the National Health Renewal Investment Initiative, the Minister emphasized that the Ministry has responded to citizens’ needs, understanding their perceptions, and perspectives and reporting back to them.

He explained that under the first pillar of governance, the Ministry has mobilized and repositioned regulatory bodies at the Federal level.

Pate noted that with the collaboration of state governments, more than 8,000 primary healthcare centers in Nigeria had benefitted from the ₦46 billion released by the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

He added that more than 43,000 frontline health workers have been trained out of the 120,000 target.

“We have expanded the medical relief program to provide targeted support to ensure that the poorest and most vulnerable access products when they need them.

“The revitalization of primary health care has been underway, and more will be revitalized. I think we have visibility to almost 4,000 in collaboration with the states,” Pate said.

The Minister of Health stated that efforts are on to make affordable treatment of women with obstetric fistula complications.

“On the affordability side, through the National Health Insurance Authority NHIA, the obstetric complication of Vesico Vaginal Fistula, we’ve had more than 1,000 women already being prepared for their obstetric fistula complications free of charge since that initiative was announced.

“In addition, in an effort to reduce maternal mortality, we know that at least 30 primary health care centres, secondary facilities are able to offer similar services. These services are being provided by the NHIA and, more will be provided.

“By the end of the year, we’ll have less than 100, and they would have reimbursement for NHIA to offer these free services for emergencies for women when they face obstetric complications, including cesarean sections,” Pate explained.

On his part, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum announced a pay rise for medical doctors in the state civil service, in parity with their counterparts in federal public service.

He directed the state Commissioner of Health to liaise with relevant government agencies to bridge gaps in payment between doctors working for the state and federal government.

Zulum described the NCH meeting as a forum to collaborate, brainstorm, and deliver on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate to actualize the goal of saving lives, reducing both physical and financial pain, and producing health for all Nigerians.