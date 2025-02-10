Governor Zulum Presents Staff Of Office To New Shehu Of Dikwa

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Sunday, officially presented the Staff of Office to the newly appointed Shehu of Dikwa, Ibrahim Ibn Umar Ibrahim Al-Amin Elkanemi, marking his ascension as the 13th Shehu of Dikwa.

The event, held at the Shehu’s palace, was attended by prominent traditional rulers, government officials, and dignitaries from Nigeria, Chad, and Cameroon.

Naija News understnads that the new monarch succeeds the late Shehu, Alhaji Mohammed Ibn Shehu Masta II, whose passing left a leadership vacuum in the historic emirate.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Zulum charged the Shehu of Dikwa to play an active role in addressing the security challenges posed by Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

“Ours is a state that has been bedevilled by years of insecurity, and the process of recovery is a collective responsibility for all. You have a greater responsibility of changing the people towards entrenching peace and development in the emirate,” Zulum said.

He emphasized that the traditional institution must collaborate with security agencies and community leaders to sustain the progress made in counter-insurgency efforts.

Governor Zulum highlighted Dikwa’s strategic location near Chad and Cameroon as an advantage for agricultural development, calling on the new Shehu to encourage youth empowerment through farming.

He assured the people of increased government investment in infrastructure, including the speedy reconnection of Dikwa to the national grid to boost economic activities in the emirate.

Shehu Of Dikwa Pledges Unity And Peace

In his acceptance speech, the Shehu of Dikwa expressed gratitude to Governor Zulum for his commitment to preserving traditional institutions and fostering development across the state.

“I will uphold the values of our forefathers and work towards uniting our people while promoting peace and security,” the Shehu pledged.

He also lauded the Borno State Government’s road infrastructure projects and appealed for the extension of road rehabilitation from Maiduguri to Gamboru Ngala border towns.

The event was graced by an array of traditional rulers, political figures, and security officials, including:

– Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

– Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai Elkanemi

– Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli

– Emir of Lafiya, Justice Sidi Bage

– Ambassador Babagana Kingibe

– Former Governor Ali Modu Sheriff

– Senators representing Borno South, North, and Central

– Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly

– Zulum Commissions ICT Centre, Government Lodge

Before the official coronation ceremony, Governor Zulum commissioned two key projects in Dikwa:

– A newly established ICT centre, aimed at equipping youth with digital skills.

– A modern Government Lodge, to accommodate visiting officials and dignitaries.