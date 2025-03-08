Full List: FG Reveals Facilities To Perform Free Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric Care, VVF Surgeries

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has enlisted 154 health facilities across Nigeria for free treatment of women who have obstetric complications.

Naija News reports that these are women who have health problems or difficulties that arise during pregnancy, labour, delivery, or the postpartum period, potentially affecting the mother’s or baby’s well-being.

This was disclosed by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, who announced the centres on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Friday.

The minister said the facilities have quality manpower, rich standard and equipment.

He also announced 18 centres across the nation for free treatment of vesicovaginal fistula (VVF).

See full list of free CEmOC and VVF facilities below: