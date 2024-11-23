Nigeria Will Change If Leaders, Citizens Change Mindset – Adebayo

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has said the country can only improve if leaders and citizens change their mindsets.

Adebayo stated this while speaking at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs on Friday.

He said Nigeria has yet to claim its opportunities among the community of nations because of bad leadership.

The SDP chieftain noted that the world is yearning for Nigeria to take its right place. He decried that despite being a $30 trillion economy with an energetic, youthful population, the country has not achieved as a result of bad governance.

“Today (Friday), I witnessed the glory of God waking up again into the most beautiful and blessed country in the world, Nigeria; a country which despite all the abuse, disuse and misuse daily refreshes herself and presents new opportunities for her children to repent and do right and live right.

“I fervently believe that a change of mind by both leaders and followers is the change of Destiny of Nigeria needs for the better.

“There is a world out there yearning for what we have to offer and there is a wall within Nigeria that is a dam of ideas and a reservoir of ingenuity in the minds and muscles of our youths waiting to unleash the largest human resources the world has ever seen.

“We are a 30 Trillion Dollar economy playing small fiddle under a comatose rulership addicted to redundant rent seeking and moribund prebendalism. That must change for the good of Nigeria, Africa, the Black Race and humanity in general. Our time has come to say God Bless Nigeria!”