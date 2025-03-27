SDP’s Adebayo Berates High Cost Of Living Under Tinubu Govt

The National Leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, berated the hardship and high cost of living under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, Tinubu and the ruling party are acting against the interests of the Nigerian populace.

Naija News reports that with less than two years remaining until the 2027 elections and just two years after Tinubu took office as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Adebayo emphatically stated that in the few months the incumbent administration assumed power, Nigerians, particularly the underprivileged, have faced severe hardships, with millions going to bed hungry each night due to the soaring prices of essential food items.

He expressed concern that the cost of medications for common illnesses, such as malaria, has become unaffordable for the average citizen, compelling many to seek alternative treatments.

Additionally, he pointed out that transportation and housing costs have reached exorbitant levels, while insecurity has escalated to alarming proportions, resulting in numerous fatalities among innocent Nigerians due to the actions of bandits, kidnappers, armed herdsmen, and terrorists.

Adebayo stressed that any government that fails to address the welfare and security of the people has breached Chapter Two of Nigeria’s constitution and, therefore, is working against the people. He said his party, the SDP, is not against Tinubu as a person but against his misgovernance.

“If you don’t govern well, you are working against Nigerian people and their welfare and their security, and you are breaching Chapter 2 of the Constitution, and you are violating your oath of office, we are tackling you on that basis. Your personal affairs, we don’t want to know. We don’t have any dispute with Tinubu. We have issues with his misgovernance,” he said.

Prince Adebayo described Tinubu’s administration as obnoxious, stressing that only a party with disciplined members could get rid of an incumbent government.

Speaking about politicians defecting from other political parties to the SDP, he advised them to abide by the party’s rules and avoid in-fighting as that would only create a gap for the ruling party to take advantage of.

“I believe that those who are coming in should also realize that they are coming in to build a system that will guide this obnoxious Tinubu administration and if you want to get rid of an incumbent, you need to be more disciplined than the incumbent.

“If you come and start fighting silliness, you are creating a gap that the ruling party would readily take advantage of and you can’t blame them then. So, this is the kind of orientation we give to newcomers. When you come in, leave your ego at the door. Leave your ambition at the door. Leave all your problems at the door,” the SDP chieftain stated.

Adebayo further stated that the SDP comprises dedicated individuals committed to serving the party and the Nigerian populace rather than pursuing personal agendas.

He highlighted that the party is not a venue for theatrics, but rather a platform for engaging in the serious business of providing effective governance to the citizens.

“Remember that the SDP is not a party of drama. A lot of the dramas that people are seeing are dramas that take place outside. When you come to the SDP, some of the names you are mentioning here are names that make news, and they are highly important people in our political system, but when they come to the SDP, they are just members. Strictly speaking, there’s nothing else.

“You will see that our senators and our House of Representatives members in the National Assembly don’t do drama, they face their committee work. They brief the party. When there’s an issue, we interact with them. They just want to make sure that they infuse our ethics and our manifesto into politics. And they don’t do drama. You will never find them in any act of indiscipline, fighting anybody and all of that. So, we don’t ask them to give us money but to remain focused on the ideals of the party,” he said.