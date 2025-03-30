‘If There Is A Person Better Than Me, My Ambition Should Not Stop The Person’ – Adewole Adebayo

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has expressed his willingness to step down his presidential ambition in the 2027 elections for a more suitable candidate to emerge as the flag bearer of his party.

Naija News reports that Adebayo made the statement on the Sunday edition of Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a socio-political programme aired on Channels Television.

Adebayo emphasized that while he is currently working toward his 2027 presidential bid, he recognizes that “God is the author of tomorrow,” and he is open to the idea of a better-qualified individual leading the country.

“Everybody knows that I have an aspiration. I’m working on it but God is the author of tomorrow; we don’t even know who is going to be around in 2027,” Adebayo said.

“It is my prayer to God that if there is a person who God thinks is better than me to fix the problem of Nigeria, my ambition should not stop that person because we want a country that works,” he added.

The SDP presidential hopeful reiterated his party’s commitment to providing Nigerians with a candidate they could be proud of, someone capable of challenging President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming presidential election.

“We will give Nigerians a candidate that all citizens would be proud of and be ready to give a chance to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the next presidential election,” Adebayo declared.

He also stressed that the SDP’s platform would not engage in divisive politics, particularly along religious and ethnic lines.

Adebayo acknowledged the sensitive nature of religion and ethnicity in Nigerian politics, stating that these issues have become increasingly volatile.

“What used to be an easy discussion – with religion and ethnicity – has become explosive now. So, we will not use the SDP forum to try to bifurcate our people into different zones,” he explained.

The SDP leader further added that the party’s goal is to create a system where their choice of candidate would bring unity and widespread approval, saying, “What we are looking for now is a system where when we make a choice in the SDP, there will be resounding joy outside the SDP and Nigerians will say: ‘Okay, finally, this platform has given the country a chance.’”