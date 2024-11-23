Calamity Averted As Police Recover Explosives In Borno State

The Nigeria Police Force has revealed that its Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit has recovered unexploded military ordnances in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Naija News reports that the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Saturday that the explosive was discovered following reports from vigilant residents.

He said the operatives recovered six (6) unexploded projectiles and one (1) mortar bomb near an uncompleted building in the Dala Kacchallah area.

Adejobi noted that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has urged members of the public to refrain from handling suspicious objects and to report such discoveries to the police promptly.

The statement added, “The Nigeria Police Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit has again successfully recovered unexploded military ordnances in Maiduguri on 22nd November 2024, following reports from vigilant residents. Acting swiftly, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) team was deployed to secure the affected areas. All ordnances were safely evacuated without any loss of life, injury, or property damage, and normalcy has been restored.

“Reports indicate that the items, washed ashore by recent flooding, were abandoned by local scavengers. Similarly, at the Gwange Riverbank, a military hand grenade was discovered. In both instances, the EOD-CBRN team safely removed the ordnances, declared the areas safe, and conducted explosive risk awareness campaigns to sensitize residents.

“Commending the professionalism and prompt response of the EOD-CBRN Unit, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM has assured Nigerians of the Force’s commitment to ensuring public safety and security. The IGP also noted that the EOD team in Borno State has been consistent in responsiveness and professionalism in preventing series of calamities as many IEDs have been safely recovered in many instances within the state. Investigations are ongoing to trace the origins of the recovered items and to prevent future occurrences.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its mandate to protect lives and property across Maiduguri and its environs.”