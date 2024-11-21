PDP Governors To Convene In Jos Ahead Of Critical NEC Meeting

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are scheduled to meet in Jos, Plateau State, on Saturday to address internal disputes and assess the state of the nation.

The meeting serves as preparation for the party’s 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting set for November 28, 2024.

A senior PDP official, who requested anonymity, disclosed to Punch on Wednesday that acting National Chairman Umar Damagum, National Secretary Sam Anyanwu, and National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN) have been invited to the meeting.

The 98th NEC meeting, held on April 18, approved several key decisions, including forming a reconciliation and disciplinary committee, conducting ward and state congresses, and instructing the North Central caucus to deliberate on the national chairmanship position.

However, progress has been hindered by internal divisions, culminating in multiple postponements of the 99th NEC meeting, initially scheduled for August 15.

Since its loss in the 2023 general election, the PDP has grappled with deepening internal crises, exacerbated by defeats in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections, which saw the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerge victorious.

Calls for leadership changes have gained momentum, with some governors and party members urging acting National Chairman Umar Damagum to step aside in favour of new leadership capable of revitalizing the party.

However, a faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory supports Damagum, completing the term of the sacked national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

A party insider revealed that the governors’ meeting will “establish the tone and agenda for the 99th NEC meeting” and could play a decisive role in shaping the party’s future.

He stated, “Although the NEC is scheduled for November 28, the governors will meet on Saturday in Jos, Plateau State.

“This meeting will decide whether the NEC will proceed as planned, as they will set the agenda and tone for the gathering.

“Although many stakeholders have perfected plans alongside state chairmen to retain Damagum.

“Some members of the NWC, including Damagum, the national secretary, national organising secretary, and the legal adviser, have been invited to the meeting. They will update the governors on developments within the party.

“Additionally, the meeting will address off-cycle elections, including the Edo and Ondo governorship elections which were lost. The governors will also discuss various national issues.”