APGA Crisis Reignites As Court Sacks Njoku, Backs Oye’s Faction

A Federal High Court in Abuja has barred Edozie Njoku from presenting himself as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Justice James Omotosho ruled that no valid court order, including any Supreme Court judgment, supports Njoku’s claim as APGA chairman.

The judgment came after a suit filed by APGA and its National Chairman, Sylvester Ezeokenwa, challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for recognizing Njoku’s faction.

The plaintiffs, in suit FHC/ABJ/CS/966/2024, argued that INEC wrongly replaced Ezeokenwa’s name and his executive officers on its website with those of Mr. Njoku on July 9.

Justice Omotosho declared INEC’s action unlawful, stating that the Supreme Court had already resolved the leadership issue in a 2021 case, affirming Victor Oye as APGA’s valid chairman.

Following Oye’s tenure, a lawful convention held on May 31, 2023, elected Ezeokenwa and his executive team, which INEC had monitored and validated.

“There is no subsisting court order supporting INEC’s action,” Justice Omotosho noted.

He added that the Supreme Court’s earlier judgment affirmed that the party’s leadership dispute was an internal matter, beyond judicial interference, and that there was no basis for recognizing Mr. Njoku.

The judge highlighted prior litigation initiated by Njoku, where he unsuccessfully argued that the Supreme Court had mistakenly excluded his name. The Court of Appeal and a letter from the Supreme Court Registrar further confirmed that no legal authority recognized Mr. Njoku as chairman.

Justice Omotosho ruled that Ezeokenwa’s election as APGA chairman was valid and upheld by law.

Consequently, he nullified INEC’s July 9 decision and ordered the commission to restore Ezeokenwa’s leadership on its records.

The court also issued a mandatory injunction compelling INEC to revert to the status quo as of July 8, ensuring that Ezeokenwa and his team are recognized as APGA’s legitimate national executives.