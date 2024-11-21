Ex-Presidential Candidate, Imumolen Expelled From Accord Party

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Accord Party has dismissed its 2023 presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen, along with seven additional members, due to their alleged involvement in activities deemed detrimental to the party.

Naija News understands that this resolution was reached during the NEC meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja and was communicated through a statement signed by Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, the national chairman, and Dr. Adebukola A. Ajaja, the national secretary.

The NEC indicated that the expulsions were based on recommendations from a seven-member disciplinary committee tasked with investigating claims of serious misconduct, anti-party actions, and violations of the party’s constitution.

“NEC unanimously approved, upheld, and endorsed disciplinary measures against members involved in factionalising the party, bringing it into disrepute, and violating its constitution,” the communique read.

In addition to Imumolen, the following individuals have also been expelled: Lanre Ogundare, Chairman of Lagos State; Surajo Ibrahim, Chairman of Zamfara State; Muktar Abdalla, Chairman of Borno State; Chief Abiola Samuel Odeoba, former Chairman of Ekiti State; Dr. Falaye Ajibola, former Chairman of Ondo State; Dzingina Jacob Ephraim, Chairman of Nasarawa State; and Prince Adebisi Wale Ganiy.

Furthermore, three individuals—Salimu Lawal Boyi from Katsina, Fatima Mohammed Zarumi from Yobe, and Abdullahi Isa Kasowa from Bauchi—have been suspended.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) underscored the necessity of upholding the party’s constitution to avert disorder and expressed its trust in Mgbudem’s leadership, praising his initiatives to revitalize and rebrand Accord in preparation for the 2027 elections.