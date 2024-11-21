Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 21st November 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 20th November, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1740 and sell at N1750 on Wednesday 20th November 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1740 Selling Rate N1750

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1687 Selling Rate N1688

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has entered an agreement with the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to supply 60 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, weekly.

Naija News understands that this arrangement equates to a total supply of 240 million litres per month.

According to IPMAN, the refinery’s offer to provide 60 million litres weekly will depend on the association’s demand and patronage.

The $20 billion Lekki-based refinery is also reportedly seeking to raise substantial funds to facilitate crude oil imports and expand its production capacity.

In addition, oil marketers noted on Sunday that petrol prices have begun to decline due to increased competition following the deregulation of the sector.

This comes as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other marketers imported over two billion litres of PMS within a span of 42 days.

Speaking with The PUNCH, IPMAN’s National Publicity Secretary, Chinedu Ukadike, confirmed that members of the association could lift substantial quantities of PMS directly from the Dangote Refinery, bypassing intermediaries.

He highlighted that IPMAN has historically been responsible for distributing most of the imported fuel in Nigeria.