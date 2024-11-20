Just In: Abiodun, Aiyedatiwa, Adeleke, Lawal, Other Governors Meet In Abuja

Governors under the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are convening for a physical meeting at the Forum’s secretariat in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the meeting, initially scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM, is yet to start as only a few governors have arrived.

Among those present are Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Other governors in attendance include Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Nasir Idris of Kebbi, and Usman Ododo of Kogi.

According to the agenda shared with journalists, the governors are set to deliberate on key issues, including stamp duty, reconciliation of royalties accounts, and updates on the Africa Investment Forum (AIF).

Additionally, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, is expected to make a presentation on the ongoing constitutional amendment efforts by the National Assembly.