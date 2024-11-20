Head Of Service Unveils Portal To Improve Governance Efficiency

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, has introduced a digital platform designed to improve access to government circulars for civil servants across the country.

At the unveiling event in Abuja on Wednesday, Walson-Jack highlighted the significance of circulars as critical instruments for effective governance and administration within the civil service.

“Circulars provide direction, clarify policies, and ensure that decisions are communicated consistently across the Service. However, a recurring challenge has been the accessibility and retention of these critical documents, especially as time passes and administrations change. This has, at times, hindered institutional memory and disrupted seamless service delivery,” she explained.

The new portal, she emphasized, aims to address these challenges by promoting transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness in the civil service.

“This online compendium of Civil and Public Service Circulars will significantly enhance the civil service’s efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness, directly supporting our goals of a more responsive Service.

“The compendium will improve access and reduce administrative bottlenecks, advancing the overarching goals of efficiency, accountability, and improved service delivery,” Walson-Jack stated.

She further underscored the initiative as a reflection of the government’s dedication to modernising public service operations.

“This compendium is more than a technological upgrade; it is a declaration of our determination to adapt, innovate, and lead. It reflects our belief that a modern Civil Service is not just about what we do but how we do it. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellence in governance,” Walson-Jack added.