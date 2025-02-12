18 Federal Directors Fail Permanent Secretary Exam

Eighteen out of 29 federal directors who sat for the Permanent Secretary qualifying examination have failed, scoring below the required 50 per cent threshold.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed in a memo signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Gabriel Aduda, on behalf of the examination committee.

According to the memo, only 11 directors met the required pass mark and will proceed to the next stage of the selection process, scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

FG Moves To Fill Vacant Permanent Secretary Positions

The Federal Government, through the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, had earlier announced the commencement of the selection process to fill vacant permanent secretary positions.

A separate memo, signed by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, stated that officials currently undergoing disciplinary procedures were barred from applying.

Tinubu Approves Appointment Process

The memo further confirmed that President Bola Tinubu approved the selection process, reinforcing the government’s commitment to transparency and meritocracy.

Additionally, the document emphasized that only candidates from specific states were eligible to ensure compliance with the Federal Character principle.

With the next stage of the selection process approaching, attention is now on the successful candidates as they move closer to securing permanent secretary positions in the federal civil service.