FEC Approves Life Insurance For Tinubu, Shettima, Ministers

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the implementation of a Group Life Assurance Scheme for government workers, paramilitary personnel, and other uniformed services.

This move, according to the Head of Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, underscores the administration’s commitment to the welfare of federal employees.

While briefing State House correspondents on Monday after the sixth FEC meeting of the year, Walson-Jack explained that the insurance scheme aims to provide a life policy for every public servant.

In the unfortunate event of a worker’s death, the next-of-kin would receive benefits to help cushion the financial impact on the family.

“This scheme underscores the importance that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has placed on the welfare of federal workers.

“This year, the group life assurance scheme covers key government officials, including the President, the Vice-President, the Chief of Staff, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,” Walson-Jack stated.

The scheme will also extend to other senior government officials, such as ministers, permanent secretaries, and staff of federal government ministries and treasury-funded agencies.

Additionally, personnel in paramilitary agencies such as the Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Correctional Service, Federal Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and the Office of the National Security Adviser will benefit from the coverage.

Walson-Jack further revealed that the Group Life Assurance Scheme would be an annual policy, with the 2025/2026 policy year being the first to be implemented.

The policy will take effect from the date of premium payment to the underwriters in line with the “no premium, no cover” policy. The approval by the FEC was granted for the appointment of 17 insurance underwriters for the scheme.

“The premium will be paid to the insurance companies for 12 months. Therefore, this policy will expire in 2026,” she said.