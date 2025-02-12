10 Candidates Advance In Selection Process For Accountant-General Of The Federation

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has announced that 10 candidates have advanced to the next stage in the rigorous selection process for the position of Accountant-General of the Federation.

In a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations at the Office of the Head of Service, Eno Olotu, the development follows the release of results from a written examination that assessed candidates’ expertise in public financial management, auditing, and fiscal policy.

Naija News gathered that out of 15 candidates who sat for the examination, 10 passed and will now proceed to the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) proficiency test, scheduled for Thursday, February 13, 2025.

The ICT test is a crucial component of the selection process, designed to evaluate candidates’ ability to leverage technology in modern financial administration.

Government Reaffirms Commitment To Merit-Based Recruitment

Speaking on the development, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency and merit-based recruitment.

She said, “This process reflects our dedication to appointing only the most capable individuals to leadership roles in public financial management.

“We are confident that this approach will ensure accountability, integrity, and efficiency in managing public funds.”

Walson-Jack further praised the rigorous nature of the selection process, emphasising its importance in identifying professionals with both technical expertise and strong leadership qualities.

New Appointment To Replace Outgoing Accountant-General

The vacancy for Accountant-General of the Federation arises as the tenure of the current officeholder, Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, is set to expire on March 7, 2025.

The final appointee will be responsible for overseeing Nigeria’s public finances, ensuring transparency and efficiency in national financial management.

The statement reiterated that fairness and equity remain central to the selection process.

“This recruitment process is guided by meritocracy and ensures that only those with proven competence advance,” the statement read.

The successful candidates from this stage will proceed to further evaluations, including an oral interview conducted by a panel comprising experts from both public and private sectors.