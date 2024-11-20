Damagum To Retain Acting Chairmanship As State PDP Chairmen Dismiss Crisis Claim

With the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for November 28, indications suggest that the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, is likely to retain his position until the next national convention.

However, the date for the convention remains undetermined as party stakeholders deliberate.

In the meantime, PDP State Chairmen across Nigeria’s 36 states have dismissed allegations of a crisis within the party, labeling them as “mere speculations” and attempts by detractors to sow discord.

After a closed-door meeting with the Damagum-led PDP National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja, the forum’s Acting Chairman, Hon. Austine Nwachukwu, shed light on the meeting’s objectives.

“The meeting was primarily to familiarize ourselves with the NWC. Recall that several state congresses were held recently, and the NWC felt it was necessary to bring everyone together to foster unity and collaboration,” Nwachukwu explained.

He also noted that discussions addressed the ongoing zonal congresses, with nomination forms now available for aspirants.

Regarding rumors of internal strife, he remarked, “What you call a crisis is merely cosmetic. The party leadership is intact, and any issues are being resolved internally.”

An anonymous NEC member revealed to Vanguard that a court ruling currently prevents the PDP Board of Trustees and NEC from removing Damagum.

“This judgment has not been appealed or vacated, so there is no vacancy to fill,” the source stated.

Efforts to appoint a substantive chairman from the North Central zone have reportedly stalled due to a lack of consensus among stakeholders.

The zone remains divided over replacing former National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

While some stakeholders advocate for a candidate to complete Ayu’s tenure, others favor appointing a chairman for a full four-year term.

Former PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, has argued for Damagum to revert to his role as Deputy National Chairman (North) to enable the North Central zone to produce a substantive chairman.

According to him, Damagum holding both positions contravenes the party’s constitution.

“The PDP Constitution (2017 as amended) stipulates that when a chairman leaves office, a replacement must come from the same zone. Ayu’s tenure did not run its full course, and this should be corrected,” he said.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, the only PDP governor from the North Central zone, is expected to organize a stakeholders’ meeting ahead of the NEC session.

However, there are reports that Mutfwang and other leaders may align with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike in support of retaining Damagum in office.

Wike, a significant financier of the PDP, has accused opponents of undermining his efforts.

In a recent media appearance, he said, “The problem isn’t that the PDP can’t get its act together; it’s personal ambition and the obsession to bring Wike down. I won’t go down.”

He also criticized Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, for allegedly failing to mobilize resources to strengthen the party.

As the NEC meeting approaches, all eyes are on the party’s leadership to address these issues and set a unified direction for the PDP’s future.