Confusion As Police Arrest, Allegedly Shoot Osun Park Manager

The Osun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Wakili-Nurudeen Iyanda, popularly known as Alowonle, the head of the Osun State Park Management System (OSTMS).

Naija News understands that Iyanda was allegedly caught in possession of police arms and ammunition.

Emmanuel Giwa-Alade, the deputy spokesperson for the Osun police, revealed that Iyanda and eight others were apprehended by the anti-kidnapping unit on Ring Road in Osogbo following a tip-off.

Despite resistance from Iyanda’s associates, the operatives managed to confiscate a Barrett pistol, six 9mm live rounds, and an empty shell found in Iyanda’s unregistered Toyota Highlander.

“While nine suspects were initially arrested, including Iyanda, he attempted to escape but was later rearrested. Four other suspects managed to flee during the operation,” Giwa-Alade stated.

Additional vehicles recovered during the operation include a Hummer bus, a Nissan Almera, and a Toyota Sienna.

The police reported that Iyanda sustained injuries during an attempted escape while in handcuffs and is currently receiving treatment at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital.

Accusations of Police Misconduct

In a counterstatement, Mikaela Popoola, secretary of OSTMS, accused the police of attempting to murder Iyanda.

Popoola claimed the arrest stemmed from domestic issues rather than criminal activity and alleged Iyanda was shot while in custody under suspicious circumstances.

“Our chairman was shot in police custody under conditions that require a thorough investigation,” Popoola said, urging OSTMS members to remain calm and seek justice through legal means.

State Government Demands Accountability

Kolapo Alimi, Osun State’s commissioner for information, described Iyanda’s shooting as a targeted attack and called for the prosecution of Moses Lohor, head of the anti-kidnapping squad, over the alleged attempted murder.

“Alowonle is on life support at the Osun State Teaching Hospital after being shot in the abdomen at close range while in custody. Videos of him handcuffed and under interrogation dispel claims of an escape attempt,” Alimi stated.

The commissioner further alleged that Iyanda’s arrest was politically motivated, claiming it followed a recent pattern of police harassment of state officials.

He urged Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, and Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police, to ensure peace in Osun ahead of the 2026 elections.

“The calculated attack on Iyanda underscores an escalating pattern of police interference and aggression against state government officials. We urge federal authorities to intervene and restore order,” Alimi added.