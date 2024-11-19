Take Obasanjo’s Admonition Seriously If You Have Any Honour Left In You – PDP Chieftain To Mahmood Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, has backed the call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to carry out electoral reforms in the country.

Recall that Obasanjo, while speaking at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum, Yale University, New Haven, United States of America, on Sunday, had demanded the removal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, over his conduct of the 2023 election.

He canvassed for shorter tenures for the officials of the electoral body and a more rigorous vetting process to prevent the appointment of partisan individuals.

Obasanjo criticised President Bola Tinubu’s performance in office, asserting that corruption continues to rank among the most important problems affecting Nigerians.

Reacting, the Presidency claimed that Obasanjo assertion was hypocritical, adding that he was not an ideal leader while he was in power.

However, Osadolor, while speaking to Punch corroborated Obasanjo’s stance.

He insisted that an overhaul of the electoral system in the country was necessary.

Osadolor argued that Yakubu and other INEC officials ought to apologise to Nigerians for dashing their hopes at the polls.

He asked the anti-corruption agencies to investigate the commission’s staff for alleged mismanagement of resources.

According to hìm, Obasanjo’s comments are a reflection of the demands of Nigerians.

He urged the INEC boss to take Obasanjo’s admonition seriously.

He stated, “In a more honourable society, the INEC chairman would have humbly resigned on his own and apologised to Nigerians, whose trust, hopes, and expectations he dashed through his negligence and inexperience. When he was appointed, Nigerians had high expectations and truly believed he was a breath of fresh air.

“But now, after witnessing his administration’s handling of the affair within INEC, Nigerians are not only disappointed, but they also feel as though they’ve stepped back into the dark ages, where elections were sold to the highest bidder and were neither credible, free, nor fair.

“So, President Obasanjo is not saying anything new. He is simply reflecting the sentiments of Nigerians—well-meaning Nigerians—who understand that what INEC is doing now is a threat to our democracy and a recipe for anarchy if not addressed. I would advise the INEC Chairman to take this admonition seriously if he has any honour left in him.”