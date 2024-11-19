Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 19th November, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday, 19th November 2024.

The PUNCH: The Presidency on Monday attacked former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his claim that corruption has reached a fatal stage in the country. The Presidency also faulted Obasanjo’s call for the sacking of the Independent National Electoral Commission Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, over his conduct of the 2023 election which he described as a travesty.

Vanguard: The Federal government’s proposed 2025 budget has come under attack by industry groups and analysts who expressed disappointment over the assumptions, benchmarks and figures in the budget.

The Guardian: Nigeria and other sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries where the inflation rate remains uptick and significantly higher than central banks’ targets would require a longer monetary tightening regime to rein in the price crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

ThisDay: Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), yesterday, described the factors and suppositions that informed the proposed federal government’s 2025 budget as too optimistic and fragile to work with in view of current economic realities in Nigeria. LCCI expressed its views in a statement, titled, “LCCI Statement on 2025-2027 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework of Federal Government,” which proposed that the federal government would spend N47.9 trillion to run the economy in 2025.

The Nation: Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has no moral authority or competence to sermonise on good governance and effective leadership, the Presidency said yesterday. In a reaction to what Obasanjo said at the weekend, Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga highlighted the misdeeds in Obasanjo’s years as military leader and president, saying he has taken self-righteousness too far.

Daily Trust: Members of the House of Representatives from the northern part of the country have raised fresh concerns over the four tax reform bills currently under consideration in the National Assembly. They spoke at an interactive session organised by the House of Representatives with the members of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms on Monday.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.