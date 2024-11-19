‘How Buhari’s Ex Minister Awarded Contract To Family, Violated BPP Law’

Musa Odiniya, a former Director of Procurement at the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), testified before an Abuja High Court on Tuesday, revealing how former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika awarded a contract for the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport to Al-Duraq Investment Limited, a company registered in 2021.

Odiniya disclosed this while testifying in a case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Sirika, his daughter Fatima, Jalal Sule Hamma, and Al-Duraq Investment Nigeria Limited.

The case involves allegations of a N2.7 billion contract fraud.

The defendants are facing trial before Justice Sylvanus Oriji on six charges. Sirika, who served as Aviation Minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari, is accused of abusing his office by awarding contracts to a company connected to his daughter and her husband.

The prosecution alleges that the offenses contravene Sections 12 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, as well as Section 17(b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.

During his testimony, Odiniya, led by EFCC counsel Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, explained that firms bidding for government contracts are required to submit an affidavit to ensure compliance with regulations.

“The reason being that no contract should be awarded to a company related to a member of staff at the ministry where the contract is to be executed,” he stated.

“My department cannot give a contract to a company where, for instance, the minister is a signatory to it,” he added.

When asked about the individuals behind Al-Duraq Investment Nigeria Limited, Odiniya said he only learned their identities at the EFCC office, where he was shown bank documents containing the defendants’ names.

“The defendants’ companies were registered in 2021, while the contract was awarded in 2022,” he noted.

“A company registered within a year of the award may not have the capacity to handle a project. The company is not qualified,” he said.

Odiniya further informed the court that the Apron Extension project at Katsina Airport was valued at N800 million.

After Odiniya’s testimony, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, counsel for Sirika, requested an adjournment to cross-examine the witness.

He also sought permission for Sirika to travel abroad to accompany his ailing mother for medical treatment.

While Jacobs did not oppose the adjournment, he requested time to confer with the EFCC regarding the motion.

Justice Oriji adjourned the hearing to November 21 to consider the motion and deliver a ruling.

The trial was further adjourned to January 23, 2025, for the cross-examination of PW5 and the continuation of proceedings.