Edo Queens Crash Out Of 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League

Edo Queens faced a challenging match as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League semi-final held on Tuesday, November 19.

Edo Queens initially appeared on their way to a historic victory after Emem Essien found the back of the net in the 65th minute, marking her third goal of the tournament and giving the Nigerian champions a 1-0 lead.

The goal was a result of persistent pressure from the Edo Queens’ attack, and it seemed to energize the team’s hopes for advancement to the finals.

However, TP Mazembe displayed remarkable resilience and determination. As the match drew to a close, they stunned the Edo Queens when Merveille Nanguji levelled the score at 1-1 with a well-placed finish right on the 90-minute mark. This equalizer sent the match into extra time and shifted the momentum in favour of the Congolese side.

In the first half of extra time, in a turn of events, Comfort Folorunsho unfortunately scored an own goal in the 101st minute, giving TP Mazembe a 2-1 lead for the first time in the match. This goal proved to be a pivotal moment, as it not only changed the scoreline but also the morale on the pitch.

Eight minutes later, TP Mazembe secured their dominance when Marlene Kasai successfully converted a penalty, extending the score to 3-1 and sealing Edo Queens’ fate. The defeat marked a disappointing end to their journey in the tournament.