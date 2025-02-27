NWFL: Edo Queens Urge Other Clubs Not To Sign Missing Comfort Folorunsho

The champions of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Edo Queens, have announced that Comfort Folorunsho has been declared Absent Without Official Leave (AWOL).

In a statement released on Thursday, Edo Queens, a club based in Benin City, noted that Folorunsho left the side without prior notification, despite having an active contract.

Hence, Edo Queens urged other clubs against pursuing her services without proper clearance. They expressed their willingness to facilitate her transfer to any interested club in a professional and orderly manner.

“The player remains under contract with Edo Queens FC, which means she should have notified the club of her intentions,” the management stated. “We urge clubs to seek clearance from us before engaging her.”

In a positive development for the Egyptian league, FC Masar has announced the signing of Super Falcons forward Alice Ogebe.

Ogebe joined FC Masar from Zamalek SC, where she had an impressive season, scoring 18 goals in 14 appearances. She will wear the jersey number 9 at her new club.

Ogebe brings a wealth of experience, having played for teams in Serbia, Spain, Poland, and Turkey. FC Masar previously finished third in the CAF Women’s Champions League last year, and her addition could bolster their performance.

Meanwhile, Abia Angels head coach Adanna Nnah praised her team’s preparation and execution in their recent 3-0 victory over Dannaz Ladies at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos. Mary Lucky’s hat-trick was instrumental in securing the win.

Coach Nnah commended her players for following instructions closely and approaching the match with a positive mindset.

“We aimed for maximum points, and our strategy paid off,” Nnah remarked. While acknowledging the efforts of the home team, she asserted that her team’s performance deserved the victory. Abia Angels now hold 13 points from their first seven league games this season.