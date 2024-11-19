Edo Assembly Approves 20 Special Advisers For Gov Okpebholo

The Edo State House of Assembly has given its approval for Governor Monday Okpebholo to appoint 20 Special Advisers to support his administration.

In addition, the Assembly received a nomination for Emmanuel Okoebor as Commissioner for Finance.

The Secretary to the State Government, Musa Umar Ikhilor, conveyed these requests in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House.

According to the governor’s letter, the appointment of Special Advisers and the confirmation of Okoebor as Commissioner for Finance are essential for ensuring the effective management of the state’s affairs.

It is worth noting that the Assembly had previously confirmed two other commissioners—Samson Osagie as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, and Dr Cyril Oshiomhole as Commissioner for Health.

This latest development is part of the governor’s ongoing efforts to strengthen his cabinet for efficient governance.