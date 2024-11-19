Despite Fierce Opposition To Tax Bills, Akpabio, Others Intensify Lobbying

In a bid to navigate mounting opposition to the controversial tax reform bills, the leadership of the National Assembly has intensified lobbying efforts to secure backing for the proposed legislation.

As plenary sessions resume today, the Rules and Business Committees of both chambers, under the supervision of majority leaders, have been directed to include the tax reform bills on their order papers, paving the way for their first readings.

Sources revealed to The Guardian that the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio is leveraging political and regional caucuses to rally support for the bills ahead of legislative debates.

Lobbying, a common practice in parliamentary proceedings, involves direct or indirect communication with lawmakers to influence their stance on bills, motions, or other legislative matters. This process, considered legitimate in representative democracies, helps lawmakers make informed decisions by weighing diverse perspectives. Lobbyists—typically hired by organizations or advocacy groups—work to influence legislators’ decisions in favor of their clients’ interests.

In this case, the Senate leadership is engaging lawmakers through caucuses, reportedly offering concessions to secure passage of the reforms.

While building consensus on contentious bills is challenging, efforts are geared toward obtaining a simple majority as required by parliamentary rules.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus, with 64 of the Senate’s 109 members, is spearheading efforts to fast-track the President’s tax reform agenda.

Meanwhile, minimal resistance has been observed from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus, which comprises 34 senators and is led by Senator Abba Moro.

A senator, speaking anonymously, disclosed that despite public opposition, the bills will undergo extensive discussions at various caucus levels to mitigate risks of outright rejection.

Over in the House of Representatives, an internal interactive session on the tax reform bills is underway. Organized by House leadership, the session allows lawmakers to engage directly with executive representatives promoting the reforms. This platform provides an opportunity for members to seek clarity, pose critical questions, and gain detailed insights into the proposed changes.

Findings indicate that the Northern Senators Forum (NSF), which consists of 58 members, is preparing to propose key amendments to the most contentious aspects of the tax bills.

Many lawmakers are reportedly advocating for the removal or deferral of controversial provisions, including the proposed increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) and revenue-sharing mechanisms based on derivation principles, which they argue could harm regional economic interests.