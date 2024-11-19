‘Baseless Allegations ’ – Ladi Adebutu Narrates Ordeal In DSS Custody

The governorship candidate of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Ladi Adebutu, has dismissed allegations made against him by the Department of State Services (DSS) as “baseless.”

In a statement recounting his experience in DSS custody in Abeokuta, Adebutu claimed the accusations were part of an attempt to suppress his voice as an opposition leader.

Adebutu was detained on Monday night and questioned regarding the local government elections held across Ogun State’s 20 local government areas on Saturday. He was released early Tuesday morning.

“On Tuesday, 19th November 2024, at about 7 a.m., I was released by the Department of State Services in Abeokuta following an invitation to respond to several spurious allegations linked to the November 16 local government elections in Ogun State,” Adebutu said.

He described the allegations as unfounded, suggesting they were aimed at silencing his critique of the election.

The PDP chieftain said: “The accusations were so baseless that it was clear their purpose was to silence me as a voice of the opposition. My assertion that those elections were neither free nor fair is a fundamental right to free speech and thought.”

Adebutu reiterated his position on financial autonomy for local governments, calling it vital for development.

He emphasized that his views align with those of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, highlighting the non-partisan nature of the stance.

Adebutu further criticized the state’s leadership over the past five years, accusing it of undermining local government autonomy.

“Desperation to completely emasculate the third tier of government has become apparent, and this is the struggle for our development,” he stated.

Despite the circumstances, Adebutu commended the DSS for their professionalism.

“I must express my appreciation for the professionalism and fairness exhibited by the DSS throughout this process,” he said.

He also acknowledged the judiciary for its recent ruling allowing the PDP to participate in the local government elections. “I appreciate the Ogun State High Court for the forthright judgment in suit AB/784/2024, delivered on Friday, 15th November 2024.”

Adebutu concluded by thanking stakeholders, supporters, and even critics. “Together, we must move the narrative forward and work towards achieving good governance.”