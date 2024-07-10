We Didn’t Kill Erasmus – Police Make U-turn, Order New Investigation On Death

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a new investigation into the cause of death of Erasmus Emhenya, whose mother accused police of having a hand in his death.

On July 4, Force Headquarters Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement said Police had no hand in the death of Erasmus through torture.

Erasmus’ mother, in a video posted by Adejobi, while speaking at Berekete Family Radio, accused police of being responsible for the death of her child.

Adejobi accused late Erasmus of being a cultist. He said the FCT command handled the case.

“The autopsy report cleared the air on this. The boy, who was a cultist and arrested for alleged raping and killing of a young lady in the company of his friend, was never tortured by the police.

“The Force Headquarters was involved in the investigation then. Erasmus was a cultist who had been fingered in many crises and alleged killings of some innocent Nigerians in the area.

He died of asphyxiation, according to the autopsy. Not torture, please. The autopsy was done in the presence of the doctor(s) of the deceased family.

It’s unfortunate he died because the police even needed him to unravel some issues and pending cases in the area. May his soul rest in peace, while we urge Nigerians to always objective perception, understanding of cases, and view issues objectively before running down the police. We didn’t kill Erasmus,” Adejobi said.

However, on Tuesday, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the issue of Erasmus’ death was brought to the attention of the Inspector-General of Police. He said the IGP expressed grave concern and ordered a new investigation into the torture allegation.

The statement read: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has been apprised of the controversy surrounding the death of a young man named “Erasmus Emhenya” who allegedly died in police custody at the Nyanya Divisional Police Headquarters, FCT on the 10th of April 2023, and has been apprised of the controversy surrounding the death of a young man named “Erasmus Emhenya” who allegedly died in police custody at the Nyanya Divisional Police Headquarters, FCT on the 10th of April 2023, and has thereby ordered for fresh investigation to unravel the cause of death and ensure the prevalence of justice.

“The Inspector-General of Police who has expressed his grave concern over the incident, has further directed the DIG FCID to immediately commence a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter and forward the report as soon as possible.

“The IGP therefore calls for calm and support from members of the public on the matter while assuring that the police will continually uphold and protect people’s human rights in their day-to-day activities. He equally reassures the public of the Police’s commitment to sustaining its internal control mechanism to deal decisively and sanction any erring police personnel who engage in unprofessional conduct.

“The IGP hereby commiserates with the family of the deceased and prays for the repose of his soul.”