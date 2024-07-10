Sanwo-Olu Approves Release Of 56 Inmates From Lagos Correctional Facilities

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, following recommendations from the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, has authorized the release of 56 inmates from various correctional facilities across Lagos State.

According to a statement by the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, issued on Tuesday, the governor also sanctioned the committal of one inmate on death row to life imprisonment.

Additionally, one inmate received a pardon, and these decisions were formally endorsed by the governor on June 25, 2024.

The actions were carried out in accordance with the provisions of Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria (amended).

The statement further explained, “The Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy conducted thorough deliberations on the applications, taking into account information from correctional authorities, the nature of the offences, duration of incarceration, age, health, and conduct of the inmates.

“The approval for the release of the inmates underscores Mr. Governor’s commitment to alleviating congestion in Lagos State correctional facilities as part of ongoing Justice Sector Reforms.”

Sanwo-Olu’s decision to release the inmates forms a crucial component of his strategy to reduce overcrowding in correctional facilities within the state, marking a pivotal step in broader justice sector reforms.

The Governor’s initiative aims to enhance the correctional system, bringing it in line with contemporary standards and principles of human rights.