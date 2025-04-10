Controversy Brews Over Alleged Disobedience Of Court Order In Abule Ado Chieftaincy Dispute

The Lagos State Attorney General, Lawal Pedro (SAN), alongside the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bolaji Robert, and other key government officials, have been dragged to court over allegations of contempt for disobeying a court order regarding the vacant stool of Abule Ado Kingdom in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area.

In the case brought before Justice Mathias Dawodu of the Lagos High Court, the claimants, led by Alhaji Rafiu Owolabi Teslimi and others from the Sanusi Olawunmi family of Abule Ado, sought an injunction to stop the defendants from approving any appointment for the vacant stool of Oba Ado.

On January 15, 2025, the court directed all parties involved to maintain the status quo pending the hearing of a motion for an interlocutory injunction.

However, despite the clear court order, the Sole Administrator and other respondents proceeded with the appointment of administrators and actions deemed in violation of the court’s directive.

Justice Dawodu’s order explicitly restrained the defendants from approving any appointments related to the vacant stool. Yet, while awaiting the court’s further hearing on May 19, 2025, the defendants reportedly began the process of installing a new king, despite the injunction.

In response to this act of defiance, the claimants’ lawyer, Mr. L. A. Yusuf, filed a “Form 48 Notice of Consequences of Disobedience to Court Order,” which warned that the respondents, including Attorney General Pedro and Commissioner Robert, could face contempt charges if they continued to disregard the court’s directive.

Naija News reports that the legal action stems from the long-standing dispute over the rightful heir to the Oba stool of Abule Ado.

The claimants, who assert their family’s historical entitlement to the stool, argue that the Sanusi Olawunmi family has long held the rights to the Oba position based on traditional laws and genealogy.

According to the first claimant, Alhaji Taiwo Tesilimi, their progenitor was the first Baale and founder of the area, and the subsequent leadership of Abule Ado was never a matter of rotation between families until recent political interventions.

“We are the rightful heirs to the Oba stool of Abule Ado,” Tesilimi affirmed in his affidavit, further noting that the claimants’ family history has always been respected by the government.

The family is seeking the right to nominate a candidate for the vacant stool, citing the lack of any registered declaration about the chieftaincy and the legal jurisdiction of the court to address the matter.

The claimants have insisted that unless the respondents immediately comply with the court’s order and halt the appointments, they will pursue further legal action.

“If the court order is not followed, those responsible, including Pedro, Robert, and others, will be liable for contempt and may face imprisonment,” the claimants’ lawyer warned in the Form 48.