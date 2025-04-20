Obasa’s Removal: Sanwo-Olu’s Position Under Threat Amid Leadership Turmoil

The crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly, which saw the sudden removal of Speaker Mudashiru Obasa on January 13, 2025, has thrown the state’s political landscape into turmoil, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu now facing growing pressure.

Naija News recalls that Obasa, a dominant figure in Lagos politics, was ousted by 36 of the 40 lawmakers over allegations of financial misappropriation, high-handedness, and despotic tendencies.

The removal has sparked tensions within the state’s political establishment, with some sources who spoke with Vanguard indicating that the governor’s future may be at risk due to his involvement in the matter.

Following Obasa’s impeachment, Mojisola Meranda was appointed as the new Speaker of the Lagos Assembly.

However, the events surrounding Obasa’s removal have shaken the political foundation of the state, with some questioning the governor’s handling of the crisis.

Sources close to the ongoing developments have indicated that Governor Sanwo-Olu’s position is increasingly precarious. There are growing calls for him to resign over his perceived mishandling of the Assembly crisis.

The unfolding scenario presents a significant shift in the political structure of Lagos State, with permutations suggesting that if Sanwo-Olu steps down, his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, could take over and complete the governor’s term.

This shift could also pave the way for a new political figure, Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, to potentially take the reins as governor in 2027, further complicating the dynamics within the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the Alternate Chairman of the De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), has weighed in on the situation, advising Governor Sanwo-Olu to be cautious.

Olanrewaju noted that Obasa has emerged as the new political leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, positioning himself as a key powerbroker.

Olanrewaju’s comments suggest that Sanwo-Olu might find himself outmanoeuvred by Obasa’s newfound influence, particularly in light of recent actions by the Abuja leadership.

He said, “We saw a leader intervening in a matter arising from the legislative process in a state.

“At the end of the resolution, an indigene, who won a legitimate election as ‘Madam Speaker’ was forced to step down and be replaced.

“In the meantime, I can tell Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to watch his back because he is more possibly going to be the victim of this whole scenario where, by the Abuja action, Obasa has now been crowned as leader of APC in Lagos holding brief for the leader who is currently occupied with nation’s assignment in Abuja.”