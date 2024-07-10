NULGE Declares Fasting And Prayer As Supreme Court Picks Date To Rule On Local Govt Autonomy

The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has gone spiritual by declaring a national day of prayer and fasting ahead of the Supreme Court’s ruling on local government autonomy in Nigeria.

The union declared Thursday, 11th July, as a day of fasting and prayer to seek God’s intervention in securing local government autonomy.

The NULGE chairman, Hakeem Ambali, made this known on Wednesday in a statement made available to newsmen by his media aide, Tessy Otene, in which he called on all members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of NULGE, irrespective of religion and all workers in the local government areas to ensure adequate compliance adding that the fasting and prayers is geared towards anticipated victory from Supreme Court.

“Good afternoon distinguished NEC members, as you are aware, Court ruling will take place tomorrow at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the leadership wants to enjoin all NEC members both Christians and Muslims and all local government workers to declare tomorrow as a day of fasting so that we will fast and pray for victory to be ours. Let all of us observe that one day of prayers so that victory will be ours.

“Local government autonomy is an idea whose time has come,” he said.

Recall Naija News earlier reported that the Supreme Court had picked Thursday, 11th July, to deliver the final judgement on the issue of local government autonomy between the federal government and the 36 state governors.

According to a report monitored by Naija News on The Nation, the Supreme Court has already informed all the parties and their lawyers about the date.

A document relating to the matter indicates that the notice for the judgment delivery was served on the Federal Government through the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice at the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja.

It would be recalled that the federal government is seeking full autonomy for the 774 local governments in the country, but the move is being opposed by the state governments.

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court on Thursday, 13th June, reserved judgment on the Federal Government’s lawsuit against the 36 state Governors regarding the autonomy of the 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

The apex court, however, disclosed that its ruling would be delivered at a future date to be communicated to the stakeholders.

A seven-member panel, presided over by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, said a date for the judgment will be communicated to parties and their counsel.

Justice Garba made the announcement on the reservation of the judgment shortly after lawyers to parties adopted their final addresses and made final submissions.

Naija News reports the federal government is advocating for full autonomy for the 774 local governments in case SC/CV/343/2024.