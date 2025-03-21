VIDEO: Anyanwu Speaks As Supreme Court Declares Him Authentic PDP National Secretary

Senator Samuel Anyanwu has expressed his gratitude to the party faithful, his legal team and everyone who supported him in the fight to reclaim his position as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that the Supreme Court on Friday, March 21, declared Senator Anyanwu as the rightful national secretary of the PDP, bringing a close to a legal dispute regarding the position.

In a ruling issued on Friday, Appeal No: SC/CV/18/2025: Senator Samuel Anyanwu v. Aniagu Emmanuel, the highest court overturned a previous appellate court ruling that had recognized Anyanwu’s opponent, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, as the valid holder of the position.

As stated in the lead judgement presented by Justice Tukur Yammaman, the trial court in Enugu, which initially ousted Anyanwu, did not have the authority to hear the case, rendering its decision invalid.

The court also determined that the plaintiff, Aniagu Emmanuel, who initiated the lawsuit that resulted in Anyanwu’s dismissal, did not possess the legal right to pursue the case, emphasizing that he did not demonstrate how he was directly affected by Anyanwu’s time in office.

The ruling indicated that Aniagu lacked the standing to file the case at the Enugu State High Court, labelling him as a ‘busybody and meddlesome interloper.’ The case was dismissed due to Lack of Jurisdiction.

Addressing newsmen after the court ruling on Friday, Anyanwu dismissed the crisis as a conflict among family members, which has now been laid to rest.

“I’m here to continue my work as national secretary of the party, pending when the next commission will come in December 2025,” he said.

Naija News reports that Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye have been locked in a fierce battle for the position following the former’s participation in the Imo state Governorship election in

Watch Anyanwu addressing the press in the video below: