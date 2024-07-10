Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 10th July, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 10th July 2024.

The PUNCH: The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is in talks for another oil-backed loan to boost its finances and allow investment in its business, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC, Mele Kyari, has said. Sources familiar with the situation said the oil firm aims to raise at least $2bn through the proposed new loan.

Vanguard: With Nigeria’s oil production consistently failing to meet budget benchmarks and allotted OPEC quotas, the industry’s regulators and operators have come under severe pressure to fix the hostile operating environment that has seen both investors and international contractors move away from the country.

The Nation: An Ikeja Special Offences Court yesterday heard how former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele transferred millions of naira to his wife, Magaret. An assistant bank manager, Mrs Ifeoma Ogbonnaya, told Justice Rahman Oshodi that millions of naira was also moved in several tranches into several companies’ accounts.

Daily Trust: The House of Representatives yesterday asked the federal government to suspend implementation of the Samoa Agreement which has sparked arguments in the last few days. The House also resolved to scrutinise the agreement signed by the federal government on June 28, 2024, to ascertain if there are contentious clauses therein

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.