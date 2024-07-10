‘I Am Retiring From Professional Music’ – Kanye West Declares

American singer and song producer, Kanye West, has expressed uncertainty about his next steps and announced his retirement from professional music.

Naija News understands that Kanye West made his decision known during a recent conversation with fellow American rapper, Rich The Kid.

Rich The Kid took to his social media pages to share his private chat with West.

In the chat, it could be seen that Rich The Kid tried to persuade the former to change his mind regarding the proposed retirement.

“I am retiring from professional music. Not sure what else to do,” the said message from West reads.

Replying, Rich The Kid wrote, “Retire? Why? How? The people need you. The music needs you, TY [Dollar $ign], and we have made was the biggest stamp in culture to this date in 2024.

“Drop Ye about mine & V2 and we do it all over again. The kids need you, big bro. Fashion maybe, some time to chill, but retiring, ain’t it.” [Sic].

See a screenshot of the chat below:

Kanye West, a prominent figure in hip-hop, is known for his diverse musical styles.

Starting his music career as a producer in Chicago after leaving college, he gained recognition for co-producing Jay-Z’s 2001 album ‘The Blueprint’ and later signed with Roc-A-Fella Records as an in-house producer.

In 2004, West released his debut album ‘The College Dropout,’ which received critical acclaim and produced the Billboard Hot 100-number one single ‘Slow Jamz.’

He has since become one of the most awarded hip-hop artists in Grammy history, tied with Jay-Z with 24 Grammy Awards.