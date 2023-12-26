Antisemitism: I Deeply Regret My Words, Actions – Kanye West Apologizes To Jewish Community

Grammy award-winning rapper and producer, Kanye West , also known as Ye, took an unusual step by issuing an apology to the Jewish community on Tuesday for his past antisemitic remarks.

West cleared his Instagram account of previous posts in a peculiar move, replacing them with a lone message in fractured Hebrew, seemingly generated by translation software.

Within the post, West expressed a sincere apology to the Jewish community, asserting that he never intended to cause harm or disrespect to Jewish individuals.

The 46-year-old artist posted a message in Hebrew, translating to: ‘I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions.

‘It wasn’t my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I’m committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future.

‘Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unit.’

This apology comes a year after the artist initiated a conflict with the Jewish community following his contentious Paris Fashion Week show, during which he presented his White Lives Matter shirts.