Kanye West Sued For Alleged Assault, Battery Of Fan Seeking Autograph

Renowned American musician Kanye West has been sued for the alleged assault and battery of a fan seeking an autograph.

TMZ reports that the incident is said to have taken place in 2022 at DTLA.

The autograph seeker alleged that, after requesting an apology from the singer, West responded with, “Apology for what?” and proceeded to strike him multiple times, resulting in severe injuries reportedly.

He alleged that one of the people who accompanied Kanye tried to stop the attack, but he barked back, “Go to the fucking house and get my fucking kids.

“Kanye screamed, ‘I’m going to make a fucking example of you’, before hitting me with a punch to the face.”

The individual is filing a lawsuit seeking damages, asserting that he has experienced emotional distress as a consequence of the alleged assault.

Additionally, his wife is pursuing legal action against Kanye West, citing a loss of consortium. She contends that she has been deprived of her husband’s companionship due to the incident.