Kanye West Celebrates 46th Birthday Eating Sushi Off Naked Woman (Video)

American rapper and billionaire businessman, Ye formerly known as Kanye West celebrated his 46th birthday last weekend eating sushi served on top of a naked woman.

The blacklisted rapper who’s always found himself at the center of controversy was recently captured in a lavish party with his new wife, Bianca Censor and his daughter North West.

Video clips from the event that went viral, sparking outrage amongst Americans who took to their various handles on Twitter to call out rapper for being a horrible father and objectifying women.

The viral video revealed un unconventional sushi presentation which bore a yet to be identified woman, wearing only a bikini top and bottom, laying bare at the center of the table, with trays of sushi placed on various parts of her body.

Critics argued that using a woman’s body as a serving surface reduces her to an object and perpetuates misogynistic attitudes.

One user tweeted, “Treating a human woman like a plate is kind of misogynistic,” while another called it “misogyny and objectification at its finest.”

Watch video below;