‘Kanye West And Bianca Censori Set For Divorce’

Kanye West and his spouse, Bianca Censori, have reportedly ended their relationship.

This development follows a tumultuous two weeks for Kanye West, whose once-prominent career has faced significant challenges.

According to entertainment outlet, TMZ, both individuals have sought legal counsel regarding a divorce, while the Daily Mail has mentioned that the 30-year-old architect has consented to a $5 million settlement.

These developments come shortly after the couple attracted attention with a striking appearance on the red carpet, where Censori made headlines by appearing nearly nude alongside her husband, an entrepreneur.

This eye-catching moment at the Grammy Awards raised concerns about the dynamics of their relationship, particularly regarding the 47-year-old rapper and music producer’s influence over his wife, who has often been seen in revealing attire throughout their two-year marriage.

In the days that followed, West, who now identifies as Ye, engaged in a lengthy series of posts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, where he made controversial statements, including self-identifying as a “Nazi” and claiming to have “dominion over” his wife.

“I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval,” he wrote in one unpunctuated all-caps post.

Naija News understands that Kanye West’s account became inactive at the end of the previous week, leaving uncertainty as to whether it was deactivated by X or if it was a voluntary decision by him.

This week, West’s Yeezy.com website was taken down after it exclusively offered T-shirts featuring a swastika design.

Shopify, the e-commerce platform, announced that it had removed the site due to a breach of its terms of service.

As of Thursday, the URL displayed a handwritten note stating, “Yeezy stores coming soon.”

According to the New York Post, West’s controversial T-shirt campaign may have pushed Censori to her limit.

“She’s had enough,” the outlet quoted a source.

“The swastika shirt was the last straw. She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that.

“She doesn’t want any part of that circus. He believes that she’ll come back to him, he’s saying that she’s just mad at him, but right now she’s told him that she’s completely done.”

Kanye West And Bianca Enjoying Valentine In Los Angeles

However, in a separate publication, the Hollywood Reporter quoted right-wing agitator Milo Yiannopolous, who it said was a rep for the couple, denying the split.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press,” he told the outlet.