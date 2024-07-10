Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 10th July 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 9th July, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1530 and sell at N1540 on Tuesday 9tth July 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1530 Selling Rate N1540

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1523 Selling Rate N1524

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has allocated ₦5 billion for procurement of vehicles for selected traditional rulers in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

This was disclosed on Monday, in a statement by Tracka, a subsidiary of BudgIT, a non-governmental organization tracking government expenditures and project implementation.

Tracka said over 2,558 projects worth ₦624 billion ( Six hundred and Twenty-four billion naira ) projects were allocated to agencies outside their mandate in the 2024 FG Budget.

“The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) allocated N5 billion for the ‘procurement and distribution of official vehicles to selected traditional rulers in the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria’, Tracka said in a statement.

Our reporter also found out in Tracka’s report that SMEDAN – an agency of the federal government charged with fostering growth and development of Nano, Micro, Small and Medium-sized enterprises across Nigeria – allocated ₦1.2 billion for the purchase of operational vehicles for security purposes across Oyo State, Ogun State, Lagos State, Ekiti State, Ondo State and Osun State.