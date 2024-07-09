Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 9th July, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 9th July 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government, on Monday, announced a 150-day duty-free import window for food commodities as it stepped up efforts to tackle rising inflation which had impoverished many Nigerians. The government also expressed its decision to collaborate with states to expand land cultivation across the country.

Vanguard: The Federal Government is planning to suspend duties, tariffs, and taxes on some essential food items imported through land and sea borders. Vanguard gathered yesterday that the decision was informed by the need to bring down the cost of food items which have hit the roof, making life unbearable for Nigerians.

ThisDay: A new round of petrol scarcity has struck Lagos State and other parts of the country, leading to extended queues at filling stations and a significant hike in fuel prices, with some outlets selling at an alarming rate of N900 per litre. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and surrounding states were also hit by the worst supply crisis in recent times, leading to long queues stretching kilometres and causing heavy gridlock in the seat of power.

The Nation: The Rivers State crisis deepened yesterday with a flurry of activities indicating that it is not about to abate. The Amaewhule-led House, in its first sitting after last week’s Court of Appeal judgment which reaffirmed their positions, issued a seven-day ultimatum to Governor Siminialayi Fubara to represent this year’s budget or face sanctions.

Daily Trust: Pressure is being intensified on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the separatist group, who has been in the custody of the federal government since June 2021. Sources within the government indicated that Kanu may be released soon. However, the sources did not indicate the terms under which he would be released.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.