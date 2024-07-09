Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 9th July 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 8th July, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1520 and sell at N1530 on Monday 8th July 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1512 Selling Rate N1513

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association (PETROAN), Billy Gillis-Harry, has revealed the cause of the recent fuel scarcity across the nation.

Gillis-Harry identified the shortage of Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) supply from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) as the cause of the recent fuel scarcity in Abuja, Nasarawa, and other states.

In an interview with DAILY POST on Saturday, Gillis-Harry discussed the resurgence of fuel queues across Nigeria, highlighting the shortage reported in the nation’s capital, neighboring Nasarawa, and other states as motorists rush to secure fuel.

Naija News gathered that on Friday, long queues were observed at the NNPCL retail filling station along Kubwa Expressway and Ranoil in Gwarimpa. Many stations along the Kubwa Expressway, Lugbe, and Airport Road were out of fuel by Saturday morning.

Gillis-Harry recounted his visits to numerous filling stations, all of which were without fuel. He explained that fuel marketers are unable to set prices as they do not import the product themselves, selling instead at prices determined by their purchase costs.

The current scarcity and fuel queues stem from PETROAN members and other marketers not having any fuel to sell.