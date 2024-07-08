Yahaya Bello Loses Bid To Transfer ₦80 Billion Fraud Case To Kogi

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice John Tsoho, has rejected a request by former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to transfer his N80.2 billion fraud case from Abuja to the Kogi division of the court.

Naija News recalls that Bello has been embroiled in a prolonged legal dispute with the Economic and Financial Crimea Commission, EFCC, regarding his arraignment.

The EFCC has subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest, declaring him wanted, after he repeatedly failed to comply with court orders to surrender himself for arraignment.

However, Bello, in a letter through his team of lawyers led by Abdulwahab Mohammed, SAN, requested that since he was alleged to have committed the offence when he was the state governor, it is proper for the case to be held in Kogi State.

He maintained that only the Lokoja Division of the high court has the territorial jurisdiction to entertain the allegations raised against him by the EFCC.

According to Sahara Reporters, the Chief Judge agreed with the position of Dr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), counsel for the EFCC in the ruling on Monday, argued that Bello’s application was flawed on three grounds.

The ruling means the case will continue to be heard in Abuja.