Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 4th July, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 4th July 2024.

The PUNCH: Business and commercial activities were grounded on Wednesday following a 10-hour downpour in many parts of Lagos and Ogun states. The resulting flooding brought down a two-storey building in the Mushin area of Lagos, grounded vehicular movement on the roads and overwhelmed thousands of residents while pupils could not attend schools in parts of the states.

Vanguard: The high cost of drugs in the country would persist, as local production of the products is near total collapse due to inconsistencies in government policies.

ThisDay: The senate, yesterday, challenged the federal government to intensify efforts in funding the capital components of the three national budgets running concurrently. In addition, the red chamber, yesterday, constituted an ad-hoc committee to investigate the continued importation of hazardous petroleum products and dumping of substandard diesel in the country

The Nation: Former House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara yesterday said that federal legislators are not earning jumbo pay as being insinuated by critics. He said when he was Speaker, his monthly salary was less than N400, 000, adding that his monthly impress as a presiding officer was N25 million.

Daily Trust: Some clerics, rights activists, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria are furious following the decision of the federal government to sign the controversial Samoa Agreement. The agreement reportedly has some clauses that compel underdeveloped and developing nations to support the agitations by Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community for recognition, as condition for getting financial and other supports from advanced societies.

