‘Life Is Empty Without You’ – Wizkid Remembers Late Mother On Posthumous Birthday

Afrobeats sensation, Ayodeji Balogun, known as Wizkid, is mourning the loss of his mother, Jane Morayo Balogun, on what would have been her birthday.

Naija News recall that Wizkid’s mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, passed away on August 18, 2023, in London.

Reflecting on her posthumous birthday, Wizkid expressed deep sorrow and described his life as empty without her presence.

In a heartfelt message on his X handle, he wrote: “Happy birthday, love of my life! I miss you every day. The first one without you here feels unreal. Nothing makes sense without you, mama! Life is empty without you. Continue to watch over us! My heart is broken forever! Love you, love you, MORAYO mi. Your smile is a memory I will never forget. Your laugh! Your hugs and kisses. I miss you dearly!”

Recently, Wizkid announced that he would honor his late mother with a new album titled “Morayo,” though the release date remains undisclosed.

Nigerian Singer Simi Encourages Men to Embrace Vulnerability

Renowned Nigerian singer Simi has advocated for men to express their emotions openly.

Naija News reports that the singer stated that she finds joy in seeing men embrace their vulnerability.

In an interview on the 90’s Baby Show, Simi shared her thoughts on the subject, expressing that she finds it beautiful when men allow themselves to cry rather than suppress their emotions.

“I find it beautiful when men cry because I’m surrounded by many men who feel they have to be macho or strong all the time,

“When you see men and women going through the same pain, the man often says, ‘I have to be strong for my wife or kids.’ I think that’s okay, but I don’t think strength means not being vulnerable or crying,” she said.

Simi emphasized that crying signifies a man’s sense of safety and comfort with his surroundings, allowing him to let go of pent-up emotions.

She noted, “I like it when men cry because it means that you feel safe with who you are with, you can be vulnerable, and you can let go. I have seen African men act like they are the warrior, protector, and provider. But if it’s not coming out in your tears, it’s going inside your heart, and one day you are just going to explode.“