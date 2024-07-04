I Do Not Hate Fubara, He Is My Best Friend – Rivers APC Chair, Okocha

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha has stated that Governor Siminalayi Fubara is not his enemy.

He asserted that his position as the main opposition means that he always has to speak out to warn the Governor from making costly mistakes that would jeopardise the fortunes of the state.

Okocha argued that this does not necessarily make him Fubara’s enemy.

He made the disclosure in Port Harcourt during a quiz and essay competition he sponsored for schools and students in secondary and tertiary institutions in the state on Wednesday.

The APC chieftain noted that he desires the best for the State and that has prompted his outspokenness in order to prevent things from going wrong.

According to him, “People call us troublemakers because we are talking. If something is not good, it’s not good.

“People misconstrue us to be enemies of the state. Some say we hate the governor. I do not hate the governor. We are his best friends. The man who tells you when you are wrong that Sir, why not you do it this way instead of this way and seeing what the implication of this would be, and then juxtapose with the other side, that’s your friend.

“But the person whose business is when he sees you even when you are wrong, he hails you and do not have the courage to tell you let’s see how we can change it because he doesn’t want to line his pocket, he agrees with you and tells you it’s good and at the end of the day, it leads you to a bottomless pit. So who is your friend?”