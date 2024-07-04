Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 4th July 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 3rd July, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1510 and sell at N1520 on Wednesday 3rd July 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1510 Selling Rate N1520

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1510 Selling Rate N1511

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The United States (US) Dollar gained more value on Tuesday, while Asian equities showed a mixed performance as investors assessed the potential of another Donald Trump presidency.

Naija News reports that this development is coming following Joe Biden‘s lacklustre debate performance last week.

Speculation regarding a second term for the Republican gained momentum after the Supreme Court’s ruling granting “absolute immunity” to former leaders for “official acts” during their time in office, although they could still face legal consequences for “unofficial acts”.

Recall that Trump is currently facing criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, with the trial postponed pending a decision on his immunity claims.

Following Thursday’s debate, where Trump was perceived to have outperformed Biden, who struggled with responses and delivery, there were calls for Biden to step down due to concerns about his mental acuity.