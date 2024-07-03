Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 3rd July, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 3rd July 2024.

The PUNCH: The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Jide Idris, has said a total of 2,102 suspected cholera cases and 63 deaths have been recorded across 33 states and 122 local government areas in the country. Idris stated this in Abuja, on Tuesday while giving an update on the campaign against the cholera outbreak as the National Youth Service Corps introduced strict camp guidelines with the commencement of the 2024 Batch B Stream ‘I’ orientation course.

The Nation: New tax laws are expected before end of this year, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, said yesterday. According to him, ten amendment bills have been sent to the National Assembly to address constitutional issues, including overlapping taxing rights. He said the committee drafted new tax bills instead of amending old ones.

ThisDay: Vice President Kashim Shettima, yesterday, said the federal government had joined forces with Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to develop an actionable roadmap and policy framework that would refocus the country’s manufacturing sector.

Daily Trust: The President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, yesterday faulted the hike of interest rate to almost 30 per cent by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He spoke at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja at the commencement of a three-day summit organised by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

