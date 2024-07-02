Police Promises To Investigate Video Of Lagos Resident Assaulted

Lagos Police Command Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said he would investigate a video making round on social media which showed some men of the command beating a male resident of Lagos.

The video posted on X by a user, Orefo Oyelade (@oyelade18) showed the man being hit by policemen shouting: “You will pay.. I will call my lawyer… Kill me kill me.. Anything you do to me you pay.” While the victim yet to be identified screamed, the three officers in the video continued to beat him.

The incident said the poster happened in Alausa, in Lagos. According to The Guardian, Benjamin Hundeyin, when contacted, said he would investigate the video.

Reactions have continued to trail the video, netizens. An X user, Alex Iheme (@AlexIheme1) wrote: “This is a shameful act. The police meant to protect lives and property, and not to cause violence. NPF, please call your officers to order.”

Another netizen, Daniel Adebanjo (@DanielAdebanjo) said, “They are likely going to be officers attached to Lagos State task force. They are so violent.”

For Clifford Chris (@cliffchris) the video showed men of Nigeria police have not learned how to relate with citizens, stating “they have started again.”

Recall that in October 2020, Nigerian youths and celebrities protested police brutality, codenamed Endsars. The protest was a call for the disbandment of a police unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), notorious for torture.

The Unit was also accused of extortion and manhandling of Nigerian youths. The police have also been accused of maintaining uncivil approach when engaging citizens.